- We've heard a lot about the negative effects of drinking too much alcohol, but there's a cocktail that could bring some healthy benefits.

Drinking a gin and tonic, in moderation, could help you shed some pounds and reduce the impact of hangovers, as well as even fight off malaria.

Gin and tonics are roughly 60 calories, which is three times less than a beer, and four times less than a glass of white wine.

They are made from juniper berry which is high in Vitamin C. Clear liquors don't contain tannins, which can contribute to headaches and hangovers.