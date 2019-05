- On February 4, 2019, the Galveston Police Department received a complaint regarding a possible criminal allegation against Officer Dion Watson.

After a preliminary inquiry, the Galveston Police Department requested the assistance of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, who agreed to complete the investigation. Following the investigation, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office charged Watson with two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact – Felony 2 on March 12.

On May 21, after being presented the findings of the investigation, a Galveston County Grand Jury indicted Watson on both counts of indecency, effectively sending the case to the Galveston County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

Officer Watson was placed on Administrative Leave without pay pending final disposition of the case.

Officer Watson joined the Galveston Police Department in September 2001 and was assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau.