- Corporal Allen Bjerke was one of the first Texas City Police officers to arrive at Santa Fe High School on that fateful Friday.

"What we took away from that event was how the kids reacted in that situation," he said.

For more than a year Bjerke has been training officers on active shooter incidents. He says citizens need to know not only how to respond to an active shooter but also first responders.

"We need them to just slow down for a second follow our instructions and help us help them," said Bjerke.

Here's what you need to know if you ever find yourself in an active shooter situation.

"By all means run," Bjerke said. "This is a national response run hide fight. Run and get away from the situation as quick as you can if not hide and if you're going to hide be prepared to fight."

Police are not telling citizens to try to take on an active shooter by themselves but if your life is in danger put up a fight.

"Do whatever you have to do to survive," Bjerke said. "In that situation there are no rules these people are trying to hurt numerous people they have no feelings and do not care what they do to people."