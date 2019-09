- The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) on Wednesday confirmed a man has been hospitalized with a serious lung illness after using e-cigarette products. This is the first case in the area.

GCHD says the man, who is a Galveston County resident, is between 18-22 years of age and currently resides in College Station, where he is hospitalized for treatment.

"This case fits the profile of the current multi-state outbreak of severe pulmonary disease associated with the use of e-cigarette products. There have been more than 450 possible cases of lung illness included in this outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Five deaths have been confirmed," GCHD said in a release.

“This is a serious situation. These are life-threatening illnesses even for those who are otherwise completely healthy,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, a Galveston County local health authority. “Youth and young adults should not be using e-cigarette products. Parents need to have this conversation with their children.”

This CDC investigation is ongoing and has not identified a cause, but all reported cases have a history of using e-cigarette products including devices, liquids, refill pods and/ or cartridges.

“Parents may not even realize their child is using these products. E-cigarette devices come in all shapes and sizes and can look like a pen, a USB stick and other everyday items,” Keiser said. “They are filled with volatile organic compounds, nicotine and other chemicals that are just not safe.”

The CDC advises: