- A 33-year-old male worker was killed in construction accident on Friday afternoon along FM 517 West near Old Alvin Road.

According to Galveston County Sheriff, the worker was in a trench with a back hoe. The crew was in the process of putting in piping or water lines.

The sheriff says the back hoe slid into ditch and killed one of the workers.

Galveston county Sheriff's department is investigating.