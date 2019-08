Could we be seeing the end of lingerie giant Victoria's Secret, because of the company's ties to Jeffrey Epstein?

The billionaire CEO of Victoria's Secret's parent company says he "completely severed" ties with Epstein 12 years ago.

But according to Bloomberg, Victoria's Secret continued to work with a modeling agency that was once accused of supplying Epstein with underage girls.

Jeffrey Epstein is accused of sexually abusing young girls in the early 2000's. he has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.