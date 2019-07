- Children who need immunizations will have the opportunity to receive free vaccinations at the Children’s Museum of Houston every Thursday in August 2019.

To qualify, parents and guardians will need their child's immunization records.

Texas Children’s Mobile Clinic Program will administer the free immunizations, as they say they are "committed to creating a community of healthy children."

The immunizations will be limited to the first 150 children between the ages of six weeks to 18 years old.

UPCOMING DATES

Aug. 8, 2019

Aug. 15, 2019

Aug. 22, 2019

Aug. 29, 2019



For more information, call (832) 824-6780 or visit www.texaschildrens.org.