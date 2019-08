Andre Horn has been a fighter all his life. He was born premature and diagnosed with Coffin-Siris Syndrome , a rare genetic disorder. Only 200 cases have been reported since the disorder was first described in 1970, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders.

Andre is 8-years-old now and has regular doctors' visits. About a month, a regular visit took a sudden turn.

"We were sitting in the waiting room and my baby head dropped," said his mother, Candace Hutch Horn.