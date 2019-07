"All I want is the truth. Some kind of closure to make sure this doesn't happen again," said John Nicholas.

He says the truth about his sister's death is out there, but he and his lawyers can't get to it. They say the Houston Police Department isn't telling everything and isn't sharing information, but their private investigators have found evidence the police investigators left behind. It tells a different story. They say their evidence shows the shot that killed Rhogena Nicholas during the botched drug raid came from outside the the home and from a person who could not see her. They say the deadly bullet was left behind in the home by police investigators.

They also say someone fired two shots into an internal wall from extremely close range long after the raid was over and that sound was caught on video.