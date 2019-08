President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, in the wake of two mass shootings that left 31 people dead.

The president of the Galveston police union is speaking out about a controversial arrest that has sparked national outrage.

Houston police have revealed new details in the death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Jury deliberations continue in the sentencing phase of David Temple's murder trial.