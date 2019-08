Nine construction workers are injured after the building they were working on suddenly collapsed.

The bodies of two men who fell into a spreader truck have been recovered. According to Houston firefighters, the men were overcome with fumes and collapsed.

Harris County deputies released a sketch of one of the two men accused of shooting and killing a toddler in Spring.

The blue water is back in Galveston, but Beach Patrol is warning swimmers to watch for rip currents.