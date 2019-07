- Harris County deputies are looking for the two men who murdered a toddler in Spring.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting, while sleeping at her Pasadena home.

The driver of an 18-wheeler has died after plummeting off the Ship Channel Bridge. A witness told police he swerved to avoid hitting a car, after the driver cut him off.

A judge ruled that 14 horses seized from a Santa Fe stable will remain in SPCA custody.