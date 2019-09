- A 17-year-old is took a gun to Langham Creek High School in Cy-Fair ISD Friday morning, according to police. Jordan James McGee was taken to the Harris County Jail to be questioned by investigators.

Turns out, it may have been McGee’s mother or father who told Cy Fair Police the 17-year-old was headed to Langham Creek High School with a gun. Thanks to that tip, police say the former student was caught with a handgun. Now, detectives are trying to find out what he planned to do with it.

"I was going crazy hoping everything was ok,” says Tonya Zepeda, whose daughter attends Langham Creek.

There were parents and police everywhere at Langham Creek High School after investigators say they caught McGee inside the school with a gun and there was word of a second suspect.

"The cops came into our classroom, and they were like 'do all of these kids go in this classroom?' We were like ‘yeah'. It was scary,” explains Langham Creek High School student Christian Franco.

Cy-Fair ISD Police were actually on the lookout for McGee after a parent called in. District Police Chief Eric Mendez says he believes it was McGee’s parent who phoned in the tip saying the 17-year-old was on his way to the school with a gun.

"I can’t confirm completely that it was the parent of that individual, because I’m getting conflicting information,” answered Chief Mendez.

Mendez says McGee ran as officers approached him inside the school around 10:00 a.m. but he says the teen was caught with a Glock handgun on him, moments after running from the high school.

"It’s scary and you wonder why there’s not more security. So much for clear backpacks, they need like metal detectors,” said Rolando Sandoval and Natasha Rodriguez, whose son attends Langham Creek.

Parents parked their cars on Highway 529, some as far as a couple miles from the school, and they walked to the building, lining up to take their kids home.

"It’s been very upsetting, nerve wracking. She’s had really bad anxiety being in there,” says Zepeda.

"It was just really scary because I didn’t know what was going on,” adds her daughter Brianna Sepeda.

"It’s very very stressful, I was very worried about it,” says Christian Franco as he held his daughter close after waiting an hour and a half to take his daughter home for the day.

Rumors began flying that shots were fired. Chief Mendez says that did not happen, nor was there a second person with a gun. However, when asked if McGee was recently expelled from Langham Creek and if the teen currently has an arrest warrant?

"I don’t know that to be true, but we will definitely look into that," he said.

Hundreds of parents were waiting so long, some for nearly two hours to get to their kids, so CyFair ISD decided to dismiss school early at 12:45 p.m.

Will there be a change in security at the school on Monday? The chief says he isn’t sure yet, but he points out the district’s current protocol is to conduct random searches, which includes portable metal detectors.

17-year-old Jordan McGee is in jail charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.