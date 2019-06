- A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for northeastern Galveston county until 9:00 AM. Main threat looks to be strong winds, around 60 MPH. Locations include Gilchrist, Rollover Pass, Port Bolivar, Bolivar Peninsula and Crystal Beach.

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a Flood Advisory for Chambers County,

Southern Liberty County, and east central Harris County until 9:15 AM

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include; Baytown, Liberty, Dayton, Beach City, Barrett, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Daisetta, Hardin, Kenefick, Cove, Devers, Stowell, Winnie, Oak Island, Hankamer and Wallisville.

Download the Free FOX 26 Weather app