- Frank Rutherford is currently a track coach at the University of Houston.

Not only did he grow up in the Bahamas, he's the first athlete from there to win an Olympic medal.

"I've always been someone who loves my country like a U.S. soldier going to war for America.

The destruction Dorian has caused in the Bahamas is unbelievable. Hurricane Dorian is the worst hurricane not just in The history of the Bahamas but in Caribbean history as well," Rutherford said.

"I was able to talk to my mom for the first time in two to three days about two hours ago she just got a little flooding," he continued.

But Rutherford has gotten videos from friends who have sharks swimming in their living rooms.

"It will cost billions of dollars and take decades to rebuild," said Rutherford.

He's asking Houstonians to open up their hearts and help those in the Bahamas dealing with Dorian's destruction.

Rutherford has set up a GoFundMe page called Houston Cares Bahamas Dorian Relief Fund.