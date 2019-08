- On the same day that Harris County filed a lawsuit against the company, a worker injured in the explosion at the ExxonMobil facility in Baytown has been the first individual to sue for injuries sustained in the incident.

The worker, a Mr. Serrano, suffered "severe injuries, including but not limited to injuries to his neck, back, head and other parts of his body." A full diagnosis has not yet been made as Serrano continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

"Filing this lawsuit will allow Daniel and his family to use the civil courts to discover what happened to cause this catastrophic explosion and to hold Exxon accountable. All refinery accidents are preventable, and it's important for the workers and the community to find out what could have prevented this disaster," said Serrano's attorney, Kyle Findley from the Houston firm Arnold & Itkin.

The complaint seeks recovery in excess of $1 million, and the lawsuit demands a jury trial.