Firefighters say they're forced to work in vehicles with no A/C   Aug 12 2019 09:27PM 12 2019 09:27PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423499496_423487387_139380",video:"594061",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Firefighters_say_they_re_forced_to_work__0_7588758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520reporter%2520Natalie%2520Hee",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/12/Firefighters_say_they_re_forced_to_work_in_vehic_594061_1800.mp4?Expires=1660271225&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=forGnH1F2XMH-lhfcXpabvCs5jY",eventLabel:"Firefighters%20say%20they%27re%20forced%20to%20work%20in%20vehicles%20with%20no%20A%2FC-423487387",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Ffirefighters-say-they-re-forced-to-work-in-vehicles-with-no-ac"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News
Posted Aug 12 2019 10:27PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 12 2019 09:27PM CDT src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423499496-423498683" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423499496" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - During one of the hottest weeks of the summer, the firefighters union says more than two dozen Houston firetrucks have broken air conditioning units. In a letter addressed to the city of Houston Monday, the union is now calling on Mayor Sylvester Turner to fix the problem.</p><p>Firefighters Union President, Marty Lancton said this is a health and safety issue for firefighters as they have no other choice but to get inside these scorching hot trucks to do their job.</p><p>One of the trucks at Fire Station 19 has apparently not had functioning AC for the last 18 months.</p><p>"We're sending more firefighters to the hospital in this past month than we have in the previous months. That is not a joke," Lancton said.</p><p>Without Houston Firefighters already depleted from the scorching temperatures outside, Lancton said the union has received reports that more than 25 firetrucks across the city have broken air conditioning units. He said the temperatures inside some are racking in at over 100 degrees.</p><p>"It was about a 101 inside the cab. That's a very dangerous situation to put firefighters in and that's without their gear on. It's a little bit ironic to the firefighters that we're rightfully so telling the citizens they need to stay out of the heat and having cooling centers. But we're not even taking care of our own, who are going out in the heat taking care of these people that are experiencing heat related illnesses and issues," Lancton said.</p><p>Lancton criticized the city for not prioritizing the repairs after he said similar break downs happened last year. On average, Lancton said Houston firefighters respond to a thousand calls a day, regardless of whether or not the AC works.</p><p>"The fact that I'm hearing that it intermittently works-- I invite anybody to go over to the fire stations and live there for 24 hours while being prepared to respond to your emergencies," Lancton said.</p><p>In a statement, the Houston Fire Dept. responded:</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <blockquote><p>"The health and safety of our firefighters is our primary concern. Maintaining functioning Air Conditioning on fire apparatus during the peak summer season is a challenge, but it is considered a high priority.</p><p>"Due to the extreme firefighting conditions in the Houston summer climate, we have taken certain heat stress prevention actions during the summer months, including staffing a second rehabilitation unit, and encouraging Incident Commanders to call for additional resources early in the incident to ensure proper rotation of crews.</p><p>"We are working with City of Houston Fleet services who has contracted with 2 outside vendors in addition to the City Maintenance facility and are working evenings and weekends to make AC repairs as parts become available and keep up with service demand. These are steps in the right direction as we work to address years of inattention to fire apparatus replacement. More Home Stories src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Attorney_of_admitted_Santa_Fe_gunman_say_0_7588516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Attorney_of_admitted_Santa_Fe_gunman_say_0_7588516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Attorney_of_admitted_Santa_Fe_gunman_say_0_7588516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Attorney_of_admitted_Santa_Fe_gunman_say_0_7588516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Attorney_of_admitted_Santa_Fe_gunman_say_0_7588516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Attorney of admitted Santa Fe gunman says his mental health is deteriorating, has no understanding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 05:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 05:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The attorney of admitted Santa Fe shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis says they have filed a motion for a competency examination.</p><p>Attorney Nick Poehl is requesting that the court appoint an independent evaluation of the alleged shooter’s competency to stand trial.</p><p>This request comes after Poehl says he feels Pagourtzis is not capable of rational understanding or communication, saying he needs to be treated to be brought back to competency.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/man-starts-shootout-with-sugar-land-police-after-fatally-shooting-woman-slpd" title="Man starts shootout with Sugar Land police after fatally shooting woman in head: SLPD" data-articleId="423275753" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/Woman_shot_and_killed_in_hotel_parking_l_0_7586597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/Woman_shot_and_killed_in_hotel_parking_l_0_7586597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/Woman_shot_and_killed_in_hotel_parking_l_0_7586597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/Woman_shot_and_killed_in_hotel_parking_l_0_7586597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/Woman_shot_and_killed_in_hotel_parking_l_0_7586597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natalie Hee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man starts shootout with Sugar Land police after fatally shooting woman in head: SLPD</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 03:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 10:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sugar Land police say a man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a hotel in Sugar Land Sunday afternoon.</p><p>Sheldon Magee, 44, is charged with the murder of Kiva Herrera, 38. Magee is also charged with attempted murder of a peace officer for allegedly exchanging gunfire with a police officer who responded to the scene.</p><p>Sugar Land police say they got the call around 1:15 p.m. of a disturbance between a man and a woman in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott on Creekbend Drive in Sugar Land.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/reports-of-active-shooter-threats-at-memorial-city-mall" title="Man with half mask on threatens to kill himself, resulting in mass panic at Memorial City Mall: HPD" data-articleId="423281216" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/HPD_still_looking_for_suspect_who_caused_0_7589197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/HPD_still_looking_for_suspect_who_caused_0_7589197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/HPD_still_looking_for_suspect_who_caused_0_7589197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/HPD_still_looking_for_suspect_who_caused_0_7589197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/HPD_still_looking_for_suspect_who_caused_0_7589197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man with half mask on threatens to kill himself, resulting in mass panic at Memorial City Mall: HPD</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</span>, <span class="author">John Donnelly, FOX 26 News</span>, <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 03:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 10:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chaos and panic broke out at Memorial City Mall Sunday afternoon after a masked suspect made a suicidal threat and sent a swarm of shoppers running for safety. Authorities have now identified that suspect.</p><p>According to surveillance video, investigators said the suspect was first spotted going up the escalators to the movie theatre. When the suspect came back down a few minutes later, he had put on what’s described as a red, half mask.  