- Hundreds of area animals are not only in need of homes, they are also in jeopardy of losing their life if they’re not adopted.

Spring firefighters are coming to the rescue by taking pictures with adorable animals who need loving homes. The photographs are for the fire department’s first ever firefighters calendar.

They are striking the perfect pose for a good cause.

"Trying to get some pets adopted, find a forever home for them,” says Spring Fire Department Firefighter Michael Alaniz who is a former Marine and he was awarded for his bravery during Hurricane Harvey. Alaniz was out doing high water rescues and didn’t go home for ten days straight.

“Look right this way,” the photographer tells one firefighter as he also snaps to get the dogs attention.

The Spring firefighters are all smiles taking pictures with the pets from the area shelter for their fundraising calendar.

"It will be benefitting Harris County Animal Shelter,” explains Spring Firefighter Jacob Bailey.

"Summer is our busiest season. We receive 60 to 80 animals a day that are in need. We only have space to comfortably hold 200," says Kerry McKeel with the Harris County Animal Shelter.

Right now, they have more than 300 animals in need of homes.

"I actually have a rescue, she’s the greatest thing. So if I can help out in anyway I'll always do it,” says Spring Firefighter Forrest McCord.

"I‘ve always had a heart for animals. I’d like to see them find a home,” adds Bailey.

Firefighter Michael Alaniz’s beautiful 8-month-old baby girl Mila Rose is also making a cameo in the calendar.

"I have two rescue animals myself. So I’m glad to be able to be a part of this,” says Alaniz.

”If we find the right match we may be taking one home with us,” Bailey says with a smile.

The calendar comes out in October 2019 and will be sold across the Spring area. It will also benefit the Spring Firefighters Assistance Fund which helps if firefighters are off work after being injured on duty.

The Harris County Animal Shelter is always running specials on pet adoptions to help find their animals forever homes. Find the shelter at www.countypets.com.