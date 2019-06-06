< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411266375" data-article-version="1.0">Firefighters pose with pets needing forever homes in photo shoot</h1>
</header> 06 2019 07:53PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:damali.keith@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/firefighters-pose-with-pets-needing-forever-homes-in-photo-shoot">Damali Keith, FOX 26 News</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:56PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-411266375"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:53PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:59PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/firefighterpup_1559868944019_7361824_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411266375" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Hundreds of area animals are not only in need of homes, they are also in jeopardy of losing their life if they’re not adopted. </p> <p>Spring firefighters are coming to the rescue by taking pictures with adorable animals who need loving homes. The photographs are for the fire department’s first ever firefighters calendar.</p> <p>They are striking the perfect pose for a good cause.</p> <p>"Trying to get some pets adopted, find a forever home for them,” says Spring Fire Department Firefighter Michael Alaniz who is a former Marine and he was awarded for his bravery during Hurricane Harvey. Alaniz was out doing high water rescues and didn’t go home for ten days straight.</p> <p>“Look right this way,” the photographer tells one firefighter as he also snaps to get the dogs attention.</p> <p>The Spring firefighters are all smiles taking pictures with the pets from the area shelter for their fundraising calendar.</p> <p>"It will be benefitting Harris County Animal Shelter,” explains Spring Firefighter Jacob Bailey. </p> <p>"Summer is our busiest season. We receive 60 to 80 animals a day that are in need. We only have space to comfortably hold 200," says Kerry McKeel with the Harris County Animal Shelter.</p> <p>Right now, they have more than 300 animals in need of homes.</p> <p>"I actually have a rescue, she’s the greatest thing. So if I can help out in anyway I'll always do it,” says Spring Firefighter Forrest McCord.</p> <p>"I‘ve always had a heart for animals. I’d like to see them find a home,” adds Bailey. </p> <p>Firefighter Michael Alaniz’s beautiful 8-month-old baby girl Mila Rose is also making a cameo in the calendar.</p> <p>"I have two rescue animals myself. So I’m glad to be able to be a part of this,” says Alaniz. </p> <p>”If we find the right match we may be taking one home with us,” Bailey says with a smile. </p> <p>The calendar comes out in October 2019 and will be sold across the Spring area. It will also benefit the Spring Firefighters Assistance Fund which helps if firefighters are off work after being injured on duty. </p> <p>The Harris County Animal Shelter is always running specials on pet adoptions to help find their animals forever homes. Find the shelter at <a href="http://www.countypets.com">www.countypets.com</a>. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Why there is no murder charge in Maleah Davis case, according to police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say they're still waiting on Maleah Davis' cause of death from the medical examiner.</p><p>According to a Houston police investigator, they don't have enough information to prove intent. That’s why there is no murder charge at this point, police say they're not looking at other suspects at this time.</p><p>Surveillance video shows the first time Maleah's mom, Brittany Bowens, was seen on surveillance video after her return from Massachusetts early Saturday morning on May 4. In the video, she is seen going by to check on the apartment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/june-9-declared-maleah-davis-day-in-houston" title="June 9 declared 'Maleah Davis Day' in Houston" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/June_9_declared__Maleah_Davis_Day__in_Ho_0_7360985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/June_9_declared__Maleah_Davis_Day__in_Ho_0_7360985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/June_9_declared__Maleah_Davis_Day__in_Ho_0_7360985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/June_9_declared__Maleah_Davis_Day__in_Ho_0_7360985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/June_9_declared__Maleah_Davis_Day__in_Ho_0_7360985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>June 9 declared 'Maleah Davis Day' in Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The city has issued a proclamation to make June 9 "Maleah Davis Day."</p><p>In addition, City Hall will turn the lights pink in honor of the little girl, and there will be a walk near the area on Sunday. Participants are asked to wear her favorite color, or a shirt with her face. </p><p>Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also released a statement remembering Maleah as a “sweet beautiful, and innocent little girl who deserved a chance to enjoy life just like any other child.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/dwight-boykins-acquires-fire-fighters-association-endorsement-for-mayoral-run" title="Dwight Boykins acquires Fire Fighters Association endorsement for mayoral run" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dwight_Boykins_acquires_Fire_Fighters_As_0_7361353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dwight_Boykins_acquires_Fire_Fighters_As_0_7361353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dwight_Boykins_acquires_Fire_Fighters_As_0_7361353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dwight_Boykins_acquires_Fire_Fighters_As_0_7361353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dwight_Boykins_acquires_Fire_Fighters_As_0_7361353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Greg Groogan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dwight Boykins acquires Fire Fighters Association endorsement for mayoral run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was the news Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins has been craving and the political fuel essential for a legitimate challenge of incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner.</p><p>First reported by Fox 26, the Houston Professional Firefighters Association offered its endorsement, calling Boykins a "natural, loyal leader, (who) does more than just talk about supporting public safety and fire fighters."</p><p>On the basketball court of a north side Boy's and Girl's Club Boykins laid out his fundamental mantra.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 