- Houston Fire Department battled a 2-alarm fire at a northeast Houston church.

The fire was reported shortly after 6:00 p.m. at 4711 Weaver near Lockwood.

Firefighters arrived finding heavy smoke coming from the structure. The church was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Arson division is investigating the cause of the fire, not ruling out whether weather played a role in the fire.

The building had significant damage to the roof.