- Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing person Vincent Reshod Johnson. He is a 28-year-old black male, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was wearing a black tee, khaki shorts, and white Adidas tennis shoes.

He was last seen on August 30 around 9:15 a.m. near Addicks Clodine Road and Bellaire Boulevard in Houston.

While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff's Office is seeking his whereabouts in order to verify his well-being.

If you've seen him please call Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.