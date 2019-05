- How much money does it take to keep an American tradition alive?

Someone hoped $200,000 might help as Americans donate to a group that's been riding to D.C. on two wheels every year -- to honor Vietnam veterans.

A three-decade-old tradition -- now in limbo.

Organizers of Rolling Thunder said a while back this year would be their final ride in D.C. because they just can't afford the cost, nor handle the logistics.

But people don't want the traditional remembrance ride to end.

President Trump is kick-starting hope with a tweet saying, "The great patriots of Rolling Thunder will be coming back to Washington, D.C. next year and hopefully for many years to come.