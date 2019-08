- A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in League City on Friday afternoon.

The Dickinson man was killed after he crashed head-on with a Cadillac in the 2700 block of state Highway 96/League City Parkway just before 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 47-year-old woman driving a 2013 red Cadillac sedan, was either traveling westbound or left out of the Kroger parking lot, and then crashed head-on with the motorcyclist, police said.

The Cadillac driver, who was not identified, has agreed to a blood draw for an intoxication screen, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken by ground ambulance to HCA Houston-Clear Lake. He died at the hospital, police said.

He was wearing his helmet, police confirmed.

No arrests, charges, or citations had been made as of Friday afternoon.