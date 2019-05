An 'Impossible Whopper' sits on a table at a Burger King restaurant An 'Impossible Whopper' sits on a table at a Burger King restaurant

- Tipping. For some New Yorkers, it's hands-down one of the most uncomfortable things they're faced with on a daily basis.

Or so they tell us.

"I feel like it's awkward," said one customer. "But sometimes I just feel like, if I get personal service it's worth it."

"I think it was awkward initially. So, I'm an international student and I didn't understand tipping before I got here," said another diner.

We all know it's customary to tip waiters after our sit-down meals. But how do you deal with this screen?

The one that pops up when you're in a fast-casual or takeout spot?

"In general, on a small purchase like that, I'm going to tip, you know, a dollar, something reasonable. If every customer gives them a dollar I think that's a pretty good, pretty good rate," said another customer.

"No tip. I think it's ridiculous," said one customer, disagreeing with the practice. "It's just a simple transaction really."

Food influencer Matt Bruck shares his thoughts.

"To me, it's all proportional to how hard they're working," said Bruck. "So, can of soda, not much of a tip. Something that they had to cook, more of a tip."

At Sliced by Harlem Pizza Company, the owner, Alper Uyanik, says there's no customary approace to tipping, but throwing in a few cents here and there is always appreciated.

"With us, you know, our slice is $3.25. It's an easy round up to $4.00 or, you know, $3.50. Or, you know, our system prompts 10 percent," says Uyanik. "Because there isn't a huge level of service involved, it's just a, a token of appreciation that adds up for the employees at the end of the day."

