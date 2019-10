- A neighborhood is on edge in Richmond after a home and cars were riddled with bullets early Friday morning.

The family that lives there is finding another place to stay after their home and four cars were riddled with 24 bullets.

This whole cul-de-sac was jarred awake by the sound of the gunfire at about 1:30 a.m.

“Pretty sure that was AK-47," said one witness.

Saba and her husband Adeel say they were asleep when the bullets flew through their 9-year-old daughter’s bedroom window.

“Both the bullets came from here, and they split through here. And here she was sleeping, so you can imagine," Adeel said. “Just feet from where she was sleeping.”

The family is new in town from East Texas.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's office is investigating but says there is no known motive for the shooting.

“We have no idea. The only thing that comes to mind is that my wife take a hijab and my daughters take hijabs," Adeel said.

(Track)

The Sheriff;s Office has not released a suspect description, but a black car or two, possibly an SUV were spotted.

If you know anything that could help deputies catch the shooter, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.