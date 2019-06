- "He was a walking angel because he looked over his entire family," said Jackie Steans.

The Steans family says they know their walking angel 39-year-old Richard Anthony Steans is in Heaven.

While they say they are happy about that, they weren't ready to let him go.

"My dad is isn't waking me up in the middle of the night and kissing my on my head," said Steans' daughter Kayla. "He's not there but I know he's there in spirit."

"It's been Hell on wheels," said Steans' father Jonathan Lamb. "I don't know how much farther I can go without a constant prayer everyday."

Police say Steans and another man were shot in the 800 block of South Bell Drive in Texas City.

Steans collapsed on the steps of a church where family and friends held a candlelight vigil.

The other man survived the gunshot.

"They took his life for no reason," said Richards mother Jackie Steans.

'My brother didn't do anything he was just minding his own business," said Doris Steans-Lyons.

Steans father has this message for the person who shot his son.

"I'd tell him to turn himself in and do the right thing," Lamb said. "Give us that peace and that justice."