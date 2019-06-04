< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Emergency protective order falls through, allowing 32-year-old man to violate it at least twice Emergency protective order falls through, allowing 32-year-old man to violate it at least twice 04 2019 09:42PM By Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News
Posted Jun 04 2019 09:46PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 09:42PM CDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 09:49PM CDT class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/System_error_forces_woman_to_face_stalke_0_7352817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/System_error_forces_woman_to_face_stalke_0_7352817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/System_error_forces_woman_to_face_stalke_0_7352817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/System_error_forces_woman_to_face_stalke_0_7352817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/System_error_forces_woman_to_face_stalke_0_7352817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410852209-410850052" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/System_error_forces_woman_to_face_stalke_0_7352817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/System_error_forces_woman_to_face_stalke_0_7352817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/System_error_forces_woman_to_face_stalke_0_7352817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Michael Higgenbotham can be seen on surveillance video entering a downtown office Friday night May 24.

That morning a Precinct 1 deputy constable served Higgenbotham when he appeared in court for a felony charge of endangering a child.

That service meant Higgenbotham knew he was ordered to stay away from the downtown office where his ex-girlfriend works.

"They have to be entered in a database so that law enforcement knows it's out there," said family law attorney Terisa Taylor.

But when another Precinct 1 deputy constable goes to the law office to investigate Higgenbotham for allegedly violating the protective order he could find no proof Higgenbotham had been served.

"There has been a lot of missteps in this case," Taylor said. "It puts my client in danger if there are other missteps in Harris County it puts a lot of other people in danger if those protective orders aren't timely entered for their protection."

"Until its put into the system, which my office does not do until it gets put into the system, all law enforcement won't be able to see that it's been served it's enforceable," Taylor said.

Last Saturday, Higgenbotham allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend to Corpus Christi.

When the cops showed up, they could not find the protective order in the statewide database, even though it was filed on May 21 and served on May 24.

"You've brought it to our attention. enforcement knows it’s out there,” said family law attorney Terisa Taylor.</p><p>But when another Precinct 1 deputy constable goes to the law office to investigate Higgenbotham for allegedly violating the protective order he could find no proof Higgenbotham had been served.</p><p>“There has been a lot of missteps in this case,” Taylor said. “It puts my client in danger if there are other missteps in Harris County it puts a lot of other people in danger if those protective orders aren’t timely entered for their protection.”</p><p>“Until its put into the system, which my office does not do until it gets put into the system, all law enforcement won’t be able to see that it’s been served it’s enforceable," Taylor said.</p><p>Last Saturday, Higgenbotham allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend to Corpus Christi.</p><p>When the cops showed up, they could not find the protective order in the statewide database, even though it was filed on May 21 and served on May 24.</p><p>"You’ve brought it to our attention. More Home Stories

Memorials grow in Houston and Arkansas for 4-year-old Maleah Davis
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 04 2019 12:27PM CDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 09:23PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Memorial_for_Maleah_Davis_grows_as_commu_0_7352625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Memorial_for_Maleah_Davis_grows_as_commu_0_7352625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Memorial_for_Maleah_Davis_grows_as_commu_0_7352625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Memorial_for_Maleah_Davis_grows_as_commu_0_7352625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Memorial_for_Maleah_Davis_grows_as_commu_0_7352625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natasha Geigel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorials grow in Houston and Arkansas for 4-year-old Maleah Davis</h4> Balloons, candles, and teddy bears have been placed in a growing memorial outside the apartment where Maleah Davis lived in southwest Houston. Several events are also being planned to remember the 4-year-old girl.

Maleah was reported missing a month ago today. Yesterday, remains that were found on an Arkansas roadway were identified as those of Maleah.

On that stretch of roadway, another memorial is growing. The Hempstead County Sheriff's Office says people began bringing the flowers and balloons on Saturday. Citizens of Fulton and the county will hold a memorial service for Maleah on June 8 at a truck stop about a mile away from where she was found.

Woman accuses Cardinal DiNardo of dismissing sex abuse case
By NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
Posted Jun 04 2019 01:03PM CDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 05:31PM CDT

Cardinal DiNardo, the cardinal leading the U.S. Catholic Church's response to sex abuse, is being accused of mishandling a case in which his deputy allegedly manipulated a woman into a sexual relationship, even as he counseled her husband on their marriage and solicited their donations.

The allegations against Cardinal Daniel DiNardo come just a week before he presides over a meeting of U.S. bishops to adopt new accountability measures.

Laura Pontikes said DiNardo thanked her for coming forward in April 2016 and called her a "victim."

Quanell X says family member of Derion Vence knew details of where Maleah Davis' remains were
Posted Jun 03 2019 07:51PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 09:01PM CDT

Quanell X told FOX 26 who all he feels should be held accountable in the death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has positively identified the remains found in Arkansas on Friday as those of 4-year-old Maleah Davis. The cause and manner of her death are pending.

Authorities were able to find the remains just hours after Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead. He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas. Featured Videos

Emergency protective order falls through, allowing 32-year-old man to violate it at least twice
Fallbrook Church, law enforcement bridge gap in community
Governor Abbott signs bill to end rape kit backlog
Man says swastika lawn display is 'Tibetan symbol', neighbors complain Fallbrook Church, law enforcement bridge gap in community
Governor Abbott signs bill to end rape kit backlog Man says swastika lawn display is 'Tibetan symbol', neighbors complain 