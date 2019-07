- Here’s something do to for all the free-spirited folks out there! Emerald Lake Resort in Porter is celebrating National Nude Recreation Week July 7-July 14 at the only nudist resort located in Montgomery County.

The resort is located off Loop 494 in Porter near U.S. 59, and plans to end the week-long celebration by attempting to set a record through skinny dipping on Saturday.

FOX 26’s Natalie Hee will have more details at 10 p.m.