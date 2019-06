- Emancipation Park Conservancy is hosting a Juneteenth commemoration for youth through historical reenactments, food, speakers, and educational activities.

The events will take place on June 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Emancipation Park (3018 Emancipation Ave., Houston, TX 77004).

The organization wants to celebrate the "legacy of the African-American community while educating future generations on the history of Juneteenth in Houston and throughout the world."

EPC is a non-profit charitable corporation that was "established in 2015 to restore, manage, and enhance Emancipation Park. EPC is committed to creating an open space of environmental and community excellence while continuing to preserve the integrity and historical roots of the park."