- Law enforcement partners and search and rescue have found a missing elderly woman safe.

Rose Loe is an 81-year-old woman that was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said she left her home after getting into a dispute with her family.

At around 7 p.m., a woman arrived on scene and said she had invited Loe into her home since 1:30 p.m. due to extreme heat.

MCSO wants to thank the men and women that helped search for Loe.