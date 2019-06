- An El Campo teacher has been fired after allegedly filming porn in a classroom, the El Campo Police Department says.

El Campo PD was called by the school last Wednesday. Although the district says the incident happened in May, they became aware of it last week through a tip. Officers said they reviewed the evidence and consulted an investigator and the district attorney.

It was suspected that the teacher, who was with the district for three months, filmed porn videos in a classroom and posted them on a website. The district says no students were involved in the incident.

Investigators determined that no crime was committed, and authorities say the suspect made the video for their own free will, and not in public view.

El Campo released the following statement: