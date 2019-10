A town hall event hosted by Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a turn for the bizarre on October 3 when a woman speaking from the floor urged the eating of babies as a necessary step in the fight against climate change.

"We only have a few months left," the woman said, continuing: "I love that you support the green deal, but it's not getting rid of fossil fuel, it's not going to solve the problem fast enough. A Swedish professor [said] we can eat dead people but that's not fast enough. So I think your next campaign slogan has to be this: ‘We got to start eating babies!' We don't have enough time! There is too much CO2."

Ocasio-Cortez responded saying, "luckily we have more than a few months." She said "net zero" CO2 needed to be hit in several years. "We are never beyond hope," she said.

She responded on Twitter to the incident after the event.

Hey everyone!



We had a fabulous town hall tonight & I'll be highlighting some moments from it.



At one point I was concerned there was a woman in crisis & want to ensure we treat the situation compassionately.



Let's not mock or make a spectacle. &let's work on Medicare for All! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2019

LaRouche PAC, a group that supports Donald Trump, later took credit for the stunt on Twitter. It accused conservationists and climate campaigners of "Malthusianism". The group also referenced Jonathan Swift, the Irish writer, whose satirical 1729 pamphlet A Modest Proposal recommended the poor of Ireland should eat their children.