Conditions are finally improving slowly around Winnie. However, some drivers are just feeling the relief after being stuck on I-10 for more than 12 hours.

"I came early just to see if I can beat the weather, but I guess not. It beat me. Made me stop," Johnny Chavez, a stranded truck driver, says.

It was a long, terrifying day for drivers trying to travel east on I-10 towards Beaumont.

"I came since 4 a.m. in the morning. Driving to work. And it got really bad about 5:30 00 we had to stop down the road," Joel Arrambide says. "It was scary. You couldn't see anything. It was raining really hard and you can feel the wind pushing the car. It was kind of scary. I was scared."

After being stuck for more than 12 hours, a state trooper helped them move off the road.

"They made room for us so we made a u-turn and came back on the frontage road. We came back on westbound," Chavez said.

But for many in Chambers County, relief seems far-fetched. Hundreds had to be rescued from flooded homes and apartments, including a mother with a three week old.

"I feel that this here is probably worse than Harvey. We've had homes flood this time that never did flood during Harvey. We probably had 800 homes flood this time. That's more than what we had during Harvey. So it's quite a traumatic event," Chambers County Commissioner Jimmy Gore said.

Initially, one shelter was opened in Chambers County, but when those needing rescue quickly went from dozens to hundreds, a second shelter had to be opened.