Drivers feeling relief after being stuck for hours amid street flooding By Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 19 2019 09:21PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 19 2019 10:44PM CDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 10:45PM CDT data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429564785" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>WINNIE, Texas</strong> - <p style="">Conditions are finally improving slowly around Winnie. However, some drivers are just feeling the relief after being stuck on I-10 for more than 12 hours.</p><p style="">"I came early just to see if I can beat the weather, but I guess not. It beat me. Made me stop," Johnny Chavez, a stranded truck driver, says.</p><p style="">It was a long, terrifying day for drivers trying to travel east on I-10 towards Beaumont. </p><p style="">"I came since 4 a.m. in the morning. Driving to work. And it got really bad about 5:30 00 we had to stop down the road," Joel Arrambide says. "It was scary. You couldn't see anything. It was raining really hard and you can feel the wind pushing the car. It was kind of scary. I was scared." </p><p style="">After being stuck for more than 12 hours, a state trooper helped them move off the road.</p><p style="">"They made room for us so we made a u-turn and came back on the frontage road. We came back on westbound," Chavez said. </p><p style="">But for many in Chambers County, relief seems far-fetched. Hundreds had to be rescued from flooded homes and apartments, including a mother with a three week old.</p><p style="">"I feel that this here is probably worse than Harvey. We've had homes flood this time that never did flood during Harvey. We probably had 800 homes flood this time. That's more than what we had during Harvey. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Hundreds_of_water_rescues_across_southea_0_7667488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Hundreds_of_water_rescues_across_southea_0_7667488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Hundreds_of_water_rescues_across_southea_0_7667488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Hundreds_of_water_rescues_across_southea_0_7667488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Hundreds_of_water_rescues_across_southea_0_7667488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 Isiah Carey" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Worse than Harvey' Flooding emergency throughout greater Houston area</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 07:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas Governor Greg Abbot has declared a state of disaster in 13 counties as the remnants of Imelda moves through the state.</p><p>A flash flood emergency has been reported for several greater Houston-area counties Thursday.</p><p>A state of disaster has been declared in 13 counties as Tropical System Imelda impacts Texas. Learn more about how the state of Texas is responding. https://t.co/iZQjDlHyaA</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ground-stop-at-george-bush-intercontinental-airport" title="George Bush Intercontinental Airport arrivals resume Friday morning" data-articleId="429469352" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Stay_home__Roads_are_impassable_0_7665837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Stay_home__Roads_are_impassable_0_7665837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Stay_home__Roads_are_impassable_0_7665837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Stay_home__Roads_are_impassable_0_7665837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Stay_home__Roads_are_impassable_0_7665837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz tells viewers to stay off the roadways, even if they need to get to work because this is a dangerous situation that could be fatal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>George Bush Intercontinental Airport arrivals resume Friday morning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 09:44AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 08:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The heavy rain pouring over the Houston area has forced George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to stop taking inbound flights. Arrivals will resume on Friday morning at 4:00 a.m. CT. </p><p>Those driving to the airport are urged to only use the JFK entrance from the Beltway, Hardy Connector, or Greens Road. </p><p>Terminal B checkpoint will be closed until 12:00 p.m. All other checkpoints will be open. United passengers will use C or E checkpoints.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/man-rescued-from-submerged-vehicle-pronounced-dead-at-the-hospital" title="Man rescued from submerged vehicle pronounced dead at the hospital" data-articleId="429553728" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Man_drowns_after_driving_into_floodwater_0_7667473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Man_drowns_after_driving_into_floodwater_0_7667473_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Man_drowns_after_driving_into_floodwater_0_7667473_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Man_drowns_after_driving_into_floodwater_0_7667473_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Man_drowns_after_driving_into_floodwater_0_7667473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man rescued from submerged vehicle pronounced dead at the hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The adult occupant that was rescued from a submerged vehicle beneath an underpass this evening has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. </p><p>Update on Will Clayton/Eastex Freeway: we extracted the van and found no additional occupants. pic.twitter.com/sf3HTSrnfq</p><p>Update: the adult occupant has been procounced deceased at the hospital. Here’s the underpass where the drowning happened. It remains unknown if the male was the only occupant in the van. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Hca8pVycg8</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Featured Videos flooding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/residents-across-galveston-working-to-clean-up-reminded-of-harvey"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/galvflood_1568950720706_7667606_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="galvflood_1568950720706.png"/> </figure> <h3>Residents across Galveston working to clean up, reminded of Harvey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-rescued-from-submerged-vehicle-pronounced-dead-at-the-hospital"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/underpass_1568936984512_7666876_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="underpass_1568936984512.png"/> </figure> <h3>Man rescued from submerged vehicle pronounced dead at the hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/flooding-traps-brazoria-county-residents-in-their-homes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/brazoriaflooding_1568936013681_7666870_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="brazoriaflooding_1568936013681.png"/> </figure> <h3>Flooding traps Brazoria County residents in their homes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> Most Recent https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/galvflood_1568950720706_7667606_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/galvflood_1568950720706_7667606_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/galvflood_1568950720706_7667606_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Residents across Galveston working to clean up, reminded of Harvey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/severe-weather-causes-houston-area-school-closures-delays" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/24/School%20Closings_1503598548698_3963657_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/24/School%20Closings_1503598548698_3963657_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/24/School%20Closings_1503598548698_3963657_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/24/School%20Closings_1503598548698_3963657_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/24/School%20Closings_1503598548698_3963657_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Severe weather causes Houston-area school closures & delays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-rescued-from-submerged-vehicle-pronounced-dead-at-the-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/underpass_1568936984512_7666876_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/underpass_1568936984512_7666876_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/underpass_1568936984512_7666876_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/underpass_1568936984512_7666876_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/underpass_1568936984512_7666876_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man rescued from submerged vehicle pronounced dead at the hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/flooding-traps-brazoria-county-residents-in-their-homes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/brazoriaflooding_1568936013681_7666870_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/brazoriaflooding_1568936013681_7666870_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/brazoriaflooding_1568936013681_7666870_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/brazoriaflooding_1568936013681_7666870_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/brazoriaflooding_1568936013681_7666870_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flooding traps Brazoria County residents in their homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-gun-store-s-beto-special-sells-out-in-four-hours" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-540947100_1568931542529_7666836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-540947100_1568931542529_7666836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-540947100_1568931542529_7666836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-540947100_1568931542529_7666836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-540947100_1568931542529_7666836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtney&#x20;Manwaring&#x20;holds&#x20;an&#x20;AR-15&#x20;semi-automatic&#x20;gun&#x20;at&#x20;Action&#x20;Target&#x20;in&#x20;Springville&#x2c;&#x20;Utah&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;File&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;George&#x20;Frey&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona gun store's 'Beto Special' sells out in four hours</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 