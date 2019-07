Horses killed in truck crash in northwest Harris County on July 19, 2019

- A driver was taken by LifeFlight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center in critical condition after a truck crashed into a concrete pillar in northwest Harris County.

The crash was reported at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The truck was pulling a trailer on Tomball Parkway near Grand Parkway.

The three horses inside the trailer were all killed.