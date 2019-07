HOUSTON (FOX 26) — A Jeep struck barricade barrels on an Interstate 10 HOV lane entrance, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times and throwing the driver onto the freeway. That driver was killed.

The accident was reported on the Katy Freeway eastbound lanes near the Taylor Street exit at around 2:30 a.m. Monday. No one else was inside the Jeep when it crashed and rolled over.

The inbound lanes remain closed as of 5 a.m. Monday.