- Doctors have a warning about generic phone chargers.

A new study highlights cases where people were accidentally shocked and burned by phone charging cords. A photo from the study shows injuries a woman suffered from her generic iPhone charger.

When the device came into contact with her chain necklace, she felt a jolt, suffering second-degree burns. She was left with a permanent scar around her neck.

Researchers say off-brand chargers have less safety testing than their brand-name alternatives.