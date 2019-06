Balloons, candles, and teddy bears have been placed in a growing memorial outside the apartment where Maleah Davis lived in southwest Houston. Several events are also being planned to remember the 4-year-old girl.

Maleah was reported missing a month ago today. Yesterday, remains that were found on an Arkansas roadway were identified as those of Maleah.

On that stretch of roadway, another memorial is growing. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office says people began bringing the flowers and balloons on Saturday. Citizens of Fulton and the county will hold a memorial service for Maleah on June 8 at a truck stop about a mile away from where she was found.