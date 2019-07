- Top Senate Democrats are calling on the FBI to investigate Russia's viral FaceApp.

The app allows you to upload a picture from your phone and then see how you look when you get older along with different hairstyles and other looks, but it has caused many to be concerned about its suspicious privacy agreement.

The app was developed in Russia by Wireless Lab. The Democratic National Committee is asking those running for office and their campaign staff to delete the app if they have it immediately.

Over 100 million have downloaded the app globally.