The family of a woman shot and killed by a Baytown police officer released the private autopsy results today. They said it shows she was murdered.

The Texas Senate approved a bill expanding the list of debilitating medical conditions that can be legally treated by cannabis oil.

Houston Police need the public's help finding a man charged with murder.

A Southeast Houston man was ordered to remove his Ring doorbell from outside his apartment, after he said he received approval to set it up.