Harris County has filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil less than 24 hours after a large fire at its Baytown plant.

The City of Houston, the police union, and the firefighters union could not reach an agreement during today's court ordered mediation.

The trial of a former Harris County deputy who shot and killed an unarmed man is now underway.

Union members claim Houston ISD laid off nearly 100 employees who provide student meals. In a statement, the district said every employee affected has been offered a position within the district.