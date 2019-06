- A memorial service has been scheduled for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed.

Reed's body was found by the Galveston County Marine Unit June 9 after he was was knocked over from his boat by a passing boat and went under water. He did not resurface.

The memorial will be held on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at Clear Creek Community Church (located at 999 Egret Bay Blvd N. in League City).

A Police Honors Service will be held outdoors on the steps of the church, immediately following the memorial service.