- The only person charged in 4-year-old Maleah Davis' death, Derion Vence, did not appear in court Wednesday for his scheduled arraignment.

His attorney Dorian Cotlar declined to comment as he walked out, after resetting the arraignment for September 16.

Vence, 27, is charged with tampering with Maleah's body.

He reported her missing from Houston on May 4.

Her remains were found in Arkansas four weeks later on May 31, after activist Quanell X said Vence told him where he put her body.

Maleah's mother Brittany Bowens was also in court today for her ex-fiancé's arraignment.

She didn't say a word as she walked out.

At this point, no one has been charged with causing Maleah's death.

Police tell FOX 26 there is not enough evidence to prove intent.

Her autopsy results still pending.

