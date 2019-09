- Deputies arrested Greenpeace activists who staged a protest on the Fred Hartman Bridge on Thursday, and will be facing charges.

They will appear before a federal magistrate on Saturday, and will be charged federally with aiding and abetting obstruction of navigable waters.

Most of the activists were out of jail by Saturday night. 31 are facing charges, and 22 have since bonded out of custody.

All of the demonstrators are charged with criminal trespass, obstructing a highway, and obstructing critical infrastructure.

The protest was expected to last until Friday morning, but on Thursday afternoon, deputies began arresting protesters on the bridge.

Eleven activist were suspended from the bridge, over the Houston Ship Channel. Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department and Baytown Fire Department repelled down to those protesters and lowered them into boats stationed below.

Authorities say the protesters face an array of charges.

