Married director and Eddie Murphy's ex-wife in the hot seat Married director and Eddie Murphy's ex-wife in the hot seat Daycare worker arrested a year after 3-year-old dies in hot bus Daycare worker arrested a year after 3-year-old dies in hot bus
By Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 23 2019 06:32PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 23 2019 05:11PM CDT 23 2019 05:11PM HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A former day care bus driver is making his first court appearance today after being arrested in the hot bus death of a 3-year-old boy last summer.

Maurice Mitchell is charged with injury to a child by recklessly causing his death after Raymond "RJ" Pryer died in his care last July.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office spent a year investigating RJ's death after he was left in the daycare bus at Discovering Me Academy.

They presented the evidence to a grand jury Friday and got the indictment. Mitchell was arrested Tuesday.

"It means the world to me actually that somebody is going to be held accountable for what happened to our son," said RJ's mom DiKiesha Whitlock-Pryer, speaking with her husband Raymond at Doss Park where a bench was dedicated in their son's honor. "I can hear him telling me 'bye mama'. Pointing at me, 'bye mama'. He said, 'I love you'. I said, 'I love you too'. This park means the world to me. His presence is here. His spirit is here."

The district attorney's office says Maurice Mitchell, 62, left RJ in the daycare bus for about four hours after returning to Discovering Me Academy from a field trip. He was found unresponsive with temperatures outside in the 90s. This is not an accident," said prosecutor Michele Oncken with the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "This is not a mistake. This is a criminal action."

The Constable says Mitchell returned with 28 kids on the bus that day.

Oncken says the evidence shows he intentionally avoided checking the bus seats for anyone who still might be inside.

"He circumvented a child passenger safety alarm system that's put in place specifically to avoid this kind of horrific tragedy from happening," said Oncken.

She's also alleging Mitchell used the bus as a deadly weapon.

"There was a heat index," said Oncken. "Just horrible, horrible situation."

RJ's parents are now expecting their second child and has launched the RJ Foundation for Kids to get out the word about the dangers of hot vehicles. Puerto Rico governor says he will resign Aug. 2

Associated Press writers Mariela Santos in San Juan and Michael Weissenstein in Havana contributed to this report. Robert Mueller tells Congress he did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice
By Amy Lieu
Posted Jul 24 2019 07:32AM CDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 04:00PM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Mueller_hearing__Former_special_counsel__0_7545330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Mueller_hearing__Former_special_counsel__0_7545330_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Mueller_hearing__Former_special_counsel__0_7545330_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Mueller_hearing__Former_special_counsel__0_7545330_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Mueller_hearing__Former_special_counsel__0_7545330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former special counsel Robert Mueller spent hours answering questions for two House committees Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before two House panels Wednesday on Capitol Hill about his Trump-Russia investigation, telling lawmakers that he could not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice and that the president's claims that he had done so in his report are not correct. 

"The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed," Mueller declared at the opening of congressional hearings into his investigation of Russian interference to help Trump win the 2016 election.

Mueller warned that there should be a more robust effort to guard against future election interference. Teens attack girl with special needs, post video online
By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 24 2019 06:50PM CDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 10:47PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/24/Teens_attack_girl_with_special_needs__po_0_7547315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/24/Teens_attack_girl_with_special_needs__po_0_7547315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/24/Teens_attack_girl_with_special_needs__po_0_7547315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/24/Teens_attack_girl_with_special_needs__po_0_7547315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/24/Teens_attack_girl_with_special_needs__po_0_7547315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26: The News Edge at 10:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teens attack girl with special needs, post video online</h4> </div> <div A video showing a 15-year-old girl with special needs being attacked by bullies has gone viral. 

The video was posted to social media yesterday. Five girls appear to attack Janeese Harris, and a boy hits her too. People are just standing around watching and laughing.

Janeese had only asked the girls for directions to the train station. 