- The dangerous flooding continues in parts of northeast Harris County.

Dozens were rescued Friday morning into the early afternoon in the Lochshire subdivision in Huffman.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports calls for rescue began coming in around 7:40 a.m. The worse of the rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda was over, but a nearby bayou continued to rise.

“My understanding is that it’s coming from Luce Bayou which comes off of the east fork of the San Jacinto River,” said Sergeant Albert Ashworth with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“We didn’t have any water until like 10 o’clock this morning,” said Angie Armstrong who was rescued with her family.

Multiple agencies and good samaritans worked together to rescue at least 50 from their flooded homes.

The swift current made the task challenging and some parts of the street were under 16 feet of water, according to Ashworth.

Some in the neighborhood had just recovered from Harvey.

“Everybody is devastated. All these homes just recently or in the process of being finished,” Brian Dodson told FOX 26.