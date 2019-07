- A middle school employee has been placed on administrative leave over concerns of photos circulating on social media.

Cypress Fairbanks ISD says that Chris Maple will not return to Anthony Middle School. Online records show that Maple was an assistant principal there.

The school district released the following statement:

"The district is very concerned about the alleged photos circulating on social media. Chris Maple was placed on administrative leave pending a complete investigation and will not be returning to Anthony Middle School for the 2019-2020 school year."

This is a developing story.