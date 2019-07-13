< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Court order blocked Trump administration contraception exemptions upheld Court order blocked Trump administration contraception exemptions upheld addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/court-order-blocked-trump-administration-contraception-exemptions-upheld" addthis:title="Court order blocked Trump administration contraception exemptions upheld"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417982439.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417982439");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417982439-417981538"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/birthcontrol_1563052253105_7520680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/birthcontrol_1563052253105_7520680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/birthcontrol_1563052253105_7520680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/birthcontrol_1563052253105_7520680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/birthcontrol_1563052253105_7520680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman holding contraceptive pills. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Woman holding contraceptive pills. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417982439-417981538" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/birthcontrol_1563052253105_7520680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/birthcontrol_1563052253105_7520680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/birthcontrol_1563052253105_7520680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/birthcontrol_1563052253105_7520680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/birthcontrol_1563052253105_7520680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman holding contraceptive pills. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Woman holding contraceptive pills. By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 13 2019 04:14PM CDT The most effective forms of contraceptives are the most expensive," she said. "Because the (new) rules allow employers to opt out of providing coverage for contraceptive services, some women may no longer have insurance to help offset the cost for these and other contraceptives. "</p> <p>Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro hailed the ruling, saying his office "won big" against what he called the administration's "assault on women's contraceptive care coverage."</p> <p>New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said he was "proud to have a great partner" in Shapiro "as we fight for equal and affordable health care in New Jersey, in Pennsylvania and across the nation."</p> <p>Department of Justice spokesperson Kelly Laco said officials were disappointed by the decision.</p> <p>"Religious organizations should not be forced to violate their mission and deeply held beliefs," she said in an email Saturday. More Home Stories

Tropical Storm Barry closes in on Louisiana with what could be epic rain
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 12 2019 06:40AM CDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 06:01AM CDT
Homeowners sandbagged their doors and tourists trying to get out of town jammed the airport Friday as Tropical Storm Barry began rolling in with the potential for an epic drenching that could prove whether New Orleans and the rest of Louisiana learned the lessons of Hurricane Katrina over a decade ago.

With the strengthening storm expected to blow ashore early Saturday near Morgan City as the first hurricane of the season, authorities rushed to close floodgates and raise the barriers around the metropolitan area of 1.3 million people.

About 3,000 National Guard troops along with other rescue crews were posted around the state with boats, high-water vehicles and helicopters. Drinking water was lined up, and utility crews with bucket trucks moved into position in the region.

One dead in small plane crash in Katy
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 13 2019 03:27PM CDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 03:51PM CDT
A single engine plane crashed in the 20200 block of Kingsland Boulevard in Katy on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. One person is dead.

The identity of the pilot killed has been confirmed as Noshir Medhora, 69.

The plane crashed into a building and remnants of the aircraft also flew into a nearby community pool. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Barry_expected_to_make_landfall_Saturday_0_7520051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Barry_expected_to_make_landfall_Saturday_0_7520051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Barry_expected_to_make_landfall_Saturday_0_7520051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Barry_expected_to_make_landfall_Saturday_0_7520051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Barry_expected_to_make_landfall_Saturday_0_7520051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blake Hanson reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Barry closes in on Louisiana with what could be epic rain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 06:01AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Homeowners sandbagged their doors and tourists trying to get out of town jammed the airport Friday as Tropical Storm Barry began rolling in with the potential for an epic drenching that could prove whether New Orleans and the rest of Louisiana learned the lessons of Hurricane Katrina over a decade ago.</p><p>With the strengthening storm expected to blow ashore early Saturday near Morgan City as the first hurricane of the season, authorities rushed to close floodgates and raise the barriers around the metropolitan area of 1.3 million people.</p><p>About 3,000 National Guard troops along with other rescue crews were posted around the state with boats, high-water vehicles and helicopters. Drinking water was lined up, and utility crews with bucket trucks moved into position in the region.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/one-dead-in-small-plane-crash-in-katy" title="One dead in small plane crash in Katy" data-articleId="417977132" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/Plane_crash_in_Katy__one_dead_0_7520578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/Plane_crash_in_Katy__one_dead_0_7520578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/Plane_crash_in_Katy__one_dead_0_7520578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/Plane_crash_in_Katy__one_dead_0_7520578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/Plane_crash_in_Katy__one_dead_0_7520578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>One dead in small plane crash in Katy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 03:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 03:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A single engine plane crashed in the 20200 block of Kingsland Boulevard in Katy on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. One person is dead. </p><p>The identity of the pilot killed has been confirmed as Noshir Medhora, 69.</p><p>The plane crashed into a building and remnants of the aircraft also flew into a nearby community pool. DPS confirms that a wedding was planned for the club house on Saturday, meaning the pool was empty and no one was injured. Both the building and the plane were fully engulfed in flames. There are remnants of smoke in the area. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/airbnb-to-help-victims-of-tropical-storm-barry" title="Airbnb to help victims of Tropical Storm Barry" data-articleId="417729699" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Airbnb_activates_Open_Homes_program_ahea_0_7517539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Airbnb_activates_Open_Homes_program_ahea_0_7517539_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Airbnb_activates_Open_Homes_program_ahea_0_7517539_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Airbnb_activates_Open_Homes_program_ahea_0_7517539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Airbnb_activates_Open_Homes_program_ahea_0_7517539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Airbnb to help victims of Tropical Storm Barry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Airbnb has activated its Open Homes program to help displaced residents and relief workers impacted by Tropical Storm Barry.</p><p>The program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free temporary housing. It includes parts of Texas.</p><p>“Airbnb’s Open Homes Program has been activated to assist residents displaced by and relief workers deployed to respond to Tropical Storm Barry,” Global Disaster Response and Relief head Kellie Bentz said. “Through the program, those in need of temporary accommodations can connect with Open Homes hosts in the area free of charge. The program extends through July 31 and is available across several Southern Louisiana, Southeastern Texas and Southwestern Alabama.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div Featured Videos

Huntsman spider grows new legs after molting
One dead in small plane crash in Katy
The poor man's hurricane readiness kit: getting prepared on a budget
IgboFest celebrates Nigerian culture in Houston class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/one-dead-in-small-plane-crash-in-katy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/13/katyplanecrash_1563049245269_7520577_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="katyplanecrash_1563049245269.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>One dead in small plane crash in Katy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/the-poor-man-s-hurricane-readiness-kit-getting-prepared-on-a-budget"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Poor_Man_s_hurricane_survival_kit_0_7520258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Poor_Man_s_hurricane_survival_kit_0_20190713040902"/> </figure> <h3>The poor man's hurricane readiness kit: getting prepared on a budget</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/igbofest-celebrates-nigerian-culture-in-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Houston_IgboFEST_0_7520256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Houston_IgboFEST_0_20190713040650"/> </figure> <h3>IgboFest celebrates Nigerian culture in Houston</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa 