- An ex-priest at the center of a sex abuse scandal was back in a Montgomery County court room on Thursday.

Late last month, three additional charges were filed against Manuel La Rosa Lopez; bringing the total to five charges of indecency with a child. La Rosa Lopez is accused of abusing a 12-year-old when he was in seminary and two other children when he was a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe.

La Rosa Lopez was to be arraigned on the new charges but the judge reset his court date for September 26th.