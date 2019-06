Remains possibly belonging to Maleah Davis found on an Arkansas roadside are still being tested to confirm identity and cause of death.

Authorities were able to locate the remains after Derion Vence, the main suspect in her disappearance, spoke to community activist Quanell X and confessed that she was dead and where he dumped her body , claiming that it was an accident.

FOX 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico weighs in on the case and what part this confession has to play in a trial.