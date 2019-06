- It appears the electoral "posse" looking to expel Mayor Sylvester Turner from Houston City Hall has just gotten bigger.

Having spent much of the last year clashing with Turner over treatment of firefighters, Council Member Dwight Boykins has filed the campaign documents necessary to run against him.

While its members have yet to vote, Boykins is a heavy favorite to draw the firefighter union's influential endorsement.

"Dwight Boykins has always been rock solid on public safety and looking after public safety, firefighters and the citizens," said Marty Lancton, President of the Houston Professional Firefighters Association.

By joining fellow challengers Bill King and Tony Buzbee, Boykins threatens to cut deeply into a key Turner constituency - the African-American vote - almost certainly forcing the incumbent into a run-off.

Also mulling a potential run is former Council Member Sue Lovell who can draw strong support from inner loop progressives and the LGBTQ community, further whittling the Mayor's base.

Just how deeply this hurts the incumbent is still a matter of debate.

"The Mayor's poll numbers are way better than what insiders always talk about," said Mustafa Tameez, political consultant and Turner contributor.

"I think if Dwight Boykins enters the race, it is a total game changer and a death knell for Turner," said conservative political commentator Michele Byington.

Asked in Council Chambers about Boykins' challenge, the Mayor offered a brief response.

"We will look forward to see who replaces him in District D," said Turner.

Reacting to the growing field candidate Buzbee "enthusiastically welcomed" Boykins to the race.

Meantime candidate Bill King called the development "another clear indication Houstonians are fed-up" with the Mayor.