Controversial $95,000 city internship puts Mayor Turner under fire id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430980249" data-article-version="1.0">Controversial $95,000 city internship puts Mayor Turner under fire</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430980249" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Controversial $95,000 city internship puts Mayor Turner under fire&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/controversial-95-000-city-internship-puts-mayor-turner-under-fire" data-title="Controversial $95,000 city internship puts Mayor Turner under fire" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/controversial-95-000-city-internship-puts-mayor-turner-under-fire" By Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News
Posted Oct 01 2019 08:23PM CDT
Video Posted Oct 01 2019 10:53PM CDT
Updated Oct 01 2019 11:06PM CDT <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430980249-430985087" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/INTERN_1569983818627_7683640_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430980249" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Mayor Sylvester Turner is under heavy scrutiny after the revelation he triggered the creation of a $95,000 a year, publicly funded internship at the Houston Airport System for recent law graduate Marvin Agumagu.</p> <p>Today the Mayor defended the decision and criticized the reporting that brought the issue to light. </p> <p>"It's an excellent program and we have done it in many categories, but it's about developing new talent, new leadership so we don't have anybody left out. In fact, I'm going to speak about it a little bit later on, and in fact KPRC intentionally left out key information," said Turner.</p> <p>A spokesman for the Mayor today said the well-paid internship awarded Agumagu was not unique and is on par with compensation with other senior staff analysts.</p> <p>But by mid-morning, Houston Council Member Dwight Boykins, who chairs the Ethics Committee and is also running against Turner, announced the opening of an investigation into the propriety of the position.</p> <p>"You have city employees e-mailing me daily, on the hour, about how long they've been working and not earning that kind of salary," said Boykins.</p> <p>Mayoral Candidate Bill King crunched the numbers and says the intern's salary is a slap to the face of other Houston City workers.</p> <p>"This young man, because of some personal relationship with Sylvester, gets a job making more than 95 percent of the other city employees, city employees ought to be outraged about this," said King.</p> <p>Candidate Sue Lovell said voters should be disturbed Turner denied knowing Agumagu in the face of overwhelming photographic evidence that he did.</p> <p>"Are we to a point that interns can call department heads and say the Mayor says create me a job and it gets created within 20 days? You can't even get a permit from the City of Houston in 20 days," said Lovell.</p> <p>And it was Mayoral Challenger Tony Buzbee who went the furthest, saying he believes Turner is personally "compromised" and he's asking the Governor and Texas Attorney General to investigate.</p> <p>"I think it was common knowledge that this Mayor and this intern spent a lot of time together and I think it's going to compromise his ability to be the mayor," said Buzbee.</p> <p>Spokespeople for the Mayor say Agumagu is highly educated and deserving of an executive level position. They also say the "hiring freeze" did not apply to the Houston Airport System.</p> <p>In a statement, Mayor Turner today acknowledged knowing Agumagu saying he was caught off guard by the reporter's question.</p> <p>Mayor Turner has released the following statement concerning the matter: </p> <table> <tbody> <tr> <td> <table> <tbody> <tr> <td> <table> <tbody> <tr> <td> <blockquote> <p>There has been a lot of discussion, but little attention paid to the facts. I hope that everyone will review the facts and the supporting documentation that was provided to Channel 2 in advance of its story, but was not shared with its viewers, regarding the Houston Airport System’s Executive Internship Program and the City of Houston’s Administrative Policy 3.5 governing the hiring of Executive Level employees.<br /> </p> <p>· As shown in this key <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__houstongovnewsroom.us14.list-2Dmanage.com_track_click-3Fu-3Dbbc8dea1a49ed98f626812405-26id-3D4062711f00-26e-3Dc75ccebf74&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=Z8_vxcqh6Jg1ofj0VazuU7PROZldyc8XHybgpaSMfQk&m=kLpYPECQM6-PWng0Os36BgwG6tt2Tcv9zsr2IFLQW0I&s=yCYOZIfhbpKRUamPQEiCbRhd2t_5rA_1lj6lOsLJGiU&e=" target="_blank">memo</a>, the Houston Airport System Executive Internship Program was created by Director Mario Diaz to attract new talent in the field of aviation and to serve as an entry to the Management Training Program. The establishment of the program is within the discretion and authority of the Department Director. Please see the attached memo by Director Diaz and Administrative Procedure 3-5 7.1.2 <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__houstongovnewsroom.us14.list-2Dmanage.com_track_click-3Fu-3Dbbc8dea1a49ed98f626812405-26id-3D3664232c03-26e-3Dc75ccebf74&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=Z8_vxcqh6Jg1ofj0VazuU7PROZldyc8XHybgpaSMfQk&m=kLpYPECQM6-PWng0Os36BgwG6tt2Tcv9zsr2IFLQW0I&s=PITv-AQaxDtQgQPvlwJ95MbjM2NZrk2N49wmGnLUyU4&e=" target="_blank">https://www.houstontx.gov/adminpolicies/3-5.pdf</a><br /> </p> <p>· The approval sought from the administration was to approve the re-classification of the position and waiver of posting. This personnel action was done in accordance with the City of Houston’s Administrative policy. The process is routine, and I have signed 122 of these reclassifications for each of the 23 city departments since taking office in January 2016.</p> <p>The official job title for the Executive Intern is Senior Staff Analyst (Executive Level) with a pay grade of 28. The Department Director chose the job title and pay grade and the Human Resource Department determined both were consistent with the specified duties and responsibilities of the position. </p> <p>· For reference, there are a total of 94 Senior Staff Analysts positions in the City of Houston, of which 15 are at the Executive Level. The current salary range for Senior Staff Analyst s is $74,256 - $131,325.</p> <p>· Mr. Marvin Agumagu’s salary is commensurate with his education and experience. He has three (3) advanced degrees, including a bachelor’s degree, Master’s Degree and a law degree. He also has experience in international relations and governmental affairs which is an asset for the City of Houston’s 5-star international airports.</p> <p>The City of Houston is proud of our record on recruiting, hiring and retaining qualified individuals. We are especially proud of our intentional outreach to attract millennials who bring innovative ideas and energy to our workforce. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Thousands_attend_funeral_for_fallen_depu_0_7684825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Thousands_attend_funeral_for_fallen_depu_0_7684825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Thousands_attend_funeral_for_fallen_depu_0_7684825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Thousands_attend_funeral_for_fallen_depu_0_7684825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Thousands_attend_funeral_for_fallen_depu_0_7684825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Public funeral services held for fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 04:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 05:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Today thousands of people from across the city, state and country paid tribute to Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal , who was killed on duty on Friday during a routine traffic stop.</p><p>On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers and citizens lined a funeral procession route to the Berry Center, where two public ceremonies are being held for Deputy Dhaliwal.</p><p>The public was welcome to attend the Sikh religious ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and the law enforcement ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Berry Center.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/papa-john-s-houston-donating-all-profits-today-to-deputy-dhaliwal-s-family" title="Papa John's Houston donating profits to Deputy Dhaliwal's family through Friday" data-articleId="430903053" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Papa_John_s_Houston_donating_profits_to__0_7682765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Papa_John_s_Houston_donating_profits_to__0_7682765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Papa_John_s_Houston_donating_profits_to__0_7682765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Papa_John_s_Houston_donating_profits_to__0_7682765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Papa_John_s_Houston_donating_profits_to__0_7682765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Papa John's locations in Houston are donating all profits on October 1 to the family of Deputy Dhaliwal" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Papa John's Houston donating profits to Deputy Dhaliwal's family through Friday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 08:54AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 06:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After an overwhelming response from customers wanting to help the family of a fallen Harris County deputy, Papa John's will continue to donate profits to the family through Friday.</p><p>Papa John's Houston donated all profits on Tuesday to the family of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. They said the support from the community was "tremendous" and reported wait times of two to four hours at some locations.</p><p>"Our sincerest condolences go out to Deputy Dhaliwal's family during this time," said Keith Sullins, President of Papa John's Houston. "To show our support for his family and our appreciation for his 10 years protecting our community we hope everyone will join us on Tuesday in giving back."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lowes-hiring-thousands-of-full-time-and-part-time-employees-during-nationwide-walk-in-job-fair" title="Lowe's hiring thousands of full-time and part-time employees during nationwide walk-in job fair" data-articleId="431009093" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Lowe___s_holding_walk_in_hiring_event_na_0_7683922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Lowe___s_holding_walk_in_hiring_event_na_0_7683922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Lowe___s_holding_walk_in_hiring_event_na_0_7683922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Lowe___s_holding_walk_in_hiring_event_na_0_7683922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Lowe___s_holding_walk_in_hiring_event_na_0_7683922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lowe's has more than 2,000 home improvement and hardware store locations across the U.S. and Canada." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lowe's hiring thousands of full-time and part-time employees during nationwide walk-in job fair</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 06:13AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 06:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lowe’s is hosting a nationwide walk-in hiring event on Wednesday, looking to fill thousands of permanent full-time and part-time roles, the company said.</p><p>Walk-in interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time at all locations, according to Lowe’s . A provided photo shows the contraceptive implant near the back of the girl’s arm. (Photo credit: Provided / David C.M. Ledyard)" title="16x9 bc implant_1570042433968.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Teen given botched birth control implant at school without parents' permission, mother says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 